Chances for Rain to End the Week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The week so far has been filled with cloudy skies and cooler temperatures, but a change is in store soon. Scattered showers are expected throughout the later portions of the day tomorrow with some lingering into the morning. The good news will come after that however as high pressure builds in leading to mostly clear conditions and temperatures warming back up to 80 degrees by the beginning of next week. Michael Moranelli has the details.

