Cora Ann Carpenter Paugh, 61, of Lincolnton, NC, passed away on Monday, September 25, 2023 in the United Hospital Center.She was born in Clarksburg on January 21, 1962, a daughter of the late Arthur Lee and Emma Louise Toothman Carpenter.She is survived by her husband, Timothy Gail Paugh, whom she married on September 24, 1983; one son, Steven Lee Paugh of Lincolnton, NC; eight brothers and sisters, Arthur Lee Carpenter, Jr. of Virginia, Lacy Daniel Carpenter and his wife PJ of NC, Debra Smith and her husband Ronnie of Clarksburg, Darlene Davis and her husband Brad of NC, Pam Hardman of NC, Becky Kelly and her husband Daniel of PA, Cathy Kelly and her husband Brian of NC and Janet Henson and her husband Gene of SC; her mother-in-law, Margaret Latz Paugh of Stonewood; and several nieces and nephews.She was also preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Donna Carpenter, brother-in-law, James Hardman and her father-in-law, Gail Paugh.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday from 9:00 – 11:00 am. A Graveside service will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, September 29, 2023 in the Shinnston Memorial Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

