Creating healthy habits on the clock: Grants allow W.Va businesses to prioritize workplace wellness

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Grant funding is making it possible for local businesses to prioritize employee health.

Since 2018, Active Southern West Virginia has awarded nearly $100,000 to 90 businesses across the state through the Workplace Wellness program. According to Michael Fisher, Workplace Wellness Director for Active Southern West Virginia, the program works to create change in the workplace and diminish barriers to physical and mental health. Some of the ways this can be accomplished is by implementing exercise breaks during work hours, banning on-site tobacco usage and more.

Fisher says these changes won’t just benefit the businesses making them but the entire community.

“A majority of our days and weeks and lives is spent at work, so if we can give our employees in the state the opportunity to focus on their physical health, their mental health, their general health overall while they’re at work, not only will we see less absenteeism, we’ll see less turnover, we’ll see more productivity out of the workplace, but we’ll also see that health filter into the community because it’s already becoming a culture of that person’s day-to-day life.”

This cycle, Active Southern West Virginia is prepared to award 20 West Virginia-based businesses $1,500 each in building grants. To qualify, workplaces must have at least 20 employees and have one staff member who has completed Active Southern West Virginia’s Work@Health certification.

Fisher tells WVVA that businesses that do not meet the employee requirement can partner with another business to meet that number.

Businesses in the past have used this funding to establish on-site physical activities, provide nutritious snacks and beverages during meetings, employ fitness instructors and more. To learn more or to begin the application process, visit www.activeswv.com.

