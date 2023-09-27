Creating healthy habits on the clock: Grants allow W.Va businesses to prioritize workplace wellness

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Grant funding is making it possible for local businesses to prioritize employee health.

Since 2018, Active Southern West Virginia has awarded nearly $100,000 to 90 businesses across the state through the Workplace Wellness program. According to Michael Fisher, Workplace Wellness Director for Active Southern West Virginia, the program works to create change in the workplace and diminish barriers to physical and mental health. Some of the ways this can be accomplished is by implementing exercise breaks during work hours, banning on-site tobacco usage and more.

Fisher says these changes won’t just benefit the businesses making them but the entire community.

“A majority of our days and weeks and lives is spent at work, so if we can give our employees in the state the opportunity to focus on their physical health, their mental health, their general health overall while they’re at work, not only will we see less absenteeism, we’ll see less turnover, we’ll see more productivity out of the workplace, but we’ll also see that health filter into the community because it’s already becoming a culture of that person’s day-to-day life.”

This cycle, Active Southern West Virginia is prepared to award 20 West Virginia-based businesses $1,500 each in building grants. To qualify, workplaces must have at least 20 employees and have one staff member who has completed Active Southern West Virginia’s Work@Health certification.

Fisher tells WVVA that businesses that do not meet the employee requirement can partner with another business to meet that number.

Businesses in the past have used this funding to establish on-site physical activities, provide nutritious snacks and beverages during meetings, employ fitness instructors and more. To learn more or to begin the application process, visit www.activeswv.com.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo shows traffic at mile marker 153 at 1 p.m.
Multi-car crash on I-79 in Mon County causes significant traffic delay
Iowa cheerleader Austin Beam lost his pants while performing a tumbling pass during a football...
Cheerleader who lost pants in mid-air takes viral fame in stride
Dump truck crash in Bridgeport shuts down major roadway
Carli Reed's mugshot in 2022.
Carli Reed accepts plea deal after murder conviction overturned
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu

Latest News

File photo of an emergency response exercise at Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport on Sept. 26,...
NCWV Airport to host emergency response exercise
VA Gov. Shutdown
VA Medical Centers in West Virginia Won’t be Affected By Government Shutdown
VA Medical Center and Gov. Shutdown
The festival is expected to attract more than 300 people over the span of two days, which is...
Mtn Craft Film Festival makes debut in Clarksburg
State Auditor's Office teaching firefighters about finances
State Auditor’s Office helping volunteer fire departments manage finances