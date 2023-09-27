Dump truck crash in Bridgeport shuts down major roadway

(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A dump truck crash in Bridgeport has shut down a major roadway for multiple hours.

Emergency crews were dispatched to a crash involving a dump truck on Saltwell Rd. in Bridgeport at around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

911 officials say no injuries were reported in the crash.

As of 12:45 p.m., the roadway remains shut down as crews continue to work on clearing the scene, but officials say it is expected to reopen soon.

Further information has not been released.

