Former W.Va. House of Delegates member dies

Chuck Romine, a longtime member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, has passed away at age 87.
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Chuck Romine, a longtime member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, has passed away, according to Cabell County Commissioner Kelli Sobonya.

He was 87.

Romine was also known for his love of music.

His bandmates from the 1937 Flood affectionately called him Dr. Jazz.

According to his bandmates, Romine died Sunday -- just days after his wife Phyllis of 66 years also passed away.

