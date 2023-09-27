How The WVU Football Season Dramatically Impacts Small Businesses in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV)

Win or lose for WVU football. Small businesses in Morgantown always win during football season.

The influx of alumni and fans that come back to campus make this time of year very important for business owners.

“Oh its crucially important. We get a lot of alumni that like to come back here and of course eat the food but we have a lot of people that have been coming back for years and they like to come in and celebrate with us.” Says Tori Batton, Manager of Wings in Morgantown

And this type of success for small businesses is what they prepare all year for.

“So I would say percentage wise you know its a large percentage of our sales and we see an increase. Its kind of something we prepare for all year and you know during the summer I tell me employees, like take it all in, take your time off because august we hit the road running and get ready for football season.” Says Nicole McKinney, manager of Score sports bar in Morgantown.

While most of the money is made during home games from catering and dining in.

“Mainly Saturdays before the game, we get a lot of calls for the pickups and a lot of people like to come and dine in to watch the game here.” Says Batton

One business owner found success in an unique way for WVU’s first away game.

“We’ve actually for the first three home games dropped off caterings to the light blue lot, to some of our loyal customers. I sent 300 chicken wings to the Penn State game in an rv so that was pretty exciting.” Says McKinney.

The next home game for WVU is October 21st against Oklahoma State.

