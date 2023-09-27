James Eugene Roberts, 78, of Mt. Clare, WV, passed away on Monday, September 25, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Cuyahoga Falls, OH, on June 17, 1945, a son of the late James H. and Anora L. Ables Roberts. Mr. Roberts was married on February 14, 1992, to Marsha Wine Roberts, who resides at their home in Mt. Clare. He is also survived by his son Kirby VanHorn and wife Holly of Clarksburg; four grandchildren, Phillip VanHorn and Jacklyn, Travis Norris and Sarah, Kirby VanHorn II and Danika, and Holly VanHorn Etheridge and Kenny; as well as several great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Mr. Roberts was preceded in death by his grandson Aaron Norris. James was a graduate of Cuyahoga Falls high School Class of 1963 and served our country as a veteran in the U.S. Navy serving in the Vietnam War. He was a welder for Ford Motor Company. He was a member of the V.F.W. and American Legion. James enjoyed fishing and woodworking. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Monday, October 2, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A Service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home

