Lincoln Middle Band Director is this week’s Excellence in Education

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The kids who participate in band at Lincoln Middle School aren’t part of your average middle school band. Under the direction of John Kimble, students have invested in the art of music.

Mr. Kimble who’s just in his 3rd year with the Wildcats, but he’s making a huge impact with his students both in and outside of the classroom. The common factor being nothing more than the shared love of music and the endless possibilities it can lead to.

" Music opens up a whole world of possibilities, I tell my kids even in 8th grade, if it was for music, I probably wouldn’t have made it through college. That paid for a large chunk of my scholarship. Beyond that its just something you get to do with your friends, it teaches you how to be a person, but the real reason our music program isn’t doing what you see in a lot of other places is because we have the best administration, we have the best teachers. Everyone of them should be interviewed because they are the ones that get me right, they get me all of these kids, it’s awesome.”

Even though music is what brings everyone together to Mr. Kimble’s class, it’s also the lessons learned away from the brass.

" In my experience kids stick with something for 2 reasons. They stick with it if their having fun, and they stick with it if they think their good at it. So that’s any extracurricular activity, that’s math, that’s reading. Also I just tell them, we have to be good because you have to work towards being good, because if your not good and having fun you’re going to quit. That’s the reason you see them stick with it, that’s the reason that they have so much fun in here is because they walk out of here knowing we put forth a really good product. And they are just so proud on how they sound and I’m with them. I’m proud of how they sound too, so it’s great.”

Regardless if his students choose to pursue music as a career, Kimble is just happy he gets to come to work at Lincoln everyday.

" It’s the best job in the world man, you couldn’t dream it up better than this. I tell the kids and my family, and everybody. I come from a whole family of teachers, but I tell everybody I get to come to work and have fun everyday, I get to make music everyday. To get paid to do that every day, that’s pretty cool.”

