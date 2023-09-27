Local emergency departments run mock plane crash drills

Local emergency department respond to a mock plane crash for training.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:20 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local emergency departments gathered at the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport to run plane crash emergency response drills.

The situation was a simulated plane crash complete with an actual plane on fire. Fire departments, law enforcement, and EMS personnel all participated.

While one side of the airport was dedicated to putting out the fire, mock victims were driven from the scene to the other side of the airport to be taken care of.

Jeff Propps with St. Joseph’s Ambulance Services said, “What we’re doing is we’re getting the patients sorted out of triage and preparing them for transport. We have to look at different aspects. We obviously can’t send a whole lot of critical patients to one facility.”

The simulated situation was of a big aircraft and a small aircraft crashing into each other, with 18 people on board all together.

The drill’s meant to fine tune emergency response to make sure emergency crews are coordinated and prepared overall for actual disaster.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keefe Kiser
Sharpe Hospital employee charged with sexual crime against patient
Iowa cheerleader Austin Beam lost his pants while performing a tumbling pass during a football...
Cheerleader who lost pants in mid-air takes viral fame in stride
Crash shuts down Marion County road, 1 taken to hospital
File photo of a school bus
School bus involved in crash with parked trailer in Fairmont
Some WVU Medicine patients have information taken in data breach

Latest News

Some common symptoms of the virus are fatigue, body aches, and a fever.
Health officials urge community to prepare for flu season
WVU Football and Morgantown Small Buisnesses
Morgantown Buisness
WVU’s football season has dramatic impacts on small businesses in Morgantown
Josh Eilert opens fall camp - WDTV Sports
Kayla Smith's Tuesday Evening Forecast | September 26, 2023