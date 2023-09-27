Marion County Chamber of Commerce president announces retirement

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A staple of Marion County is ending a long-held chapter in her life.

After serving 20 years as the Chamber of Commerce President, Tina Shaw feels that now is a time for change.

“It’s an exciting time for Marion County and I think it’s time. We have a lot of new leaders in this community, so the sky is the limit and I’m excited to see what’s going to happen,” Tina said.

If you ask some of her peers, Tina has not only made a big impact on the county but on community members as well.

Julie Sole, the Executive Director of the Disability Action Center, is grateful for the opportunity to work with her.

“Tina has set such a fine example for what the next chamber president should be like, a true community champion not just for large businesses, but small businesses, family-owned businesses, and I think that would be Tina’s legacy,” Sole said. “Her ability to reach even nonprofits like the Disability Action Center where I work, all businesses matter to her and they all matter to Marion county, so when you get behind even the least of these you know the whole community will prosper and I think I can speak for her by saying that that’s been her vision.”

As Tina’s final year comes to an end, she is looking forward to the new chapter in life and hopes that she has left her mark.

“I hope everybody has seen my love for this county, and I hope everybody knows that we’ve worked very hard in Marion County over the years,” Tina said.

Although Tina Shaw will be missed, the Chamber is excited for what is next to come.

For more information on the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, click here.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.