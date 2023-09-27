Morgantown City Council ready to vote on Morgantown 2033

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown is taking the next steps to update their 2033 comprehensive plan.

Morgantown 2033 focuses on what city leaders want to see build and grow over the next decade.

Morgantown City Council is recommending topics like land use, housing, transportation, infrastructure and other things the city needs to have done.

After a presentation on the plan during Tuesday’s meeting, City Council moved to hold its first official vote on Morgantown 2033 at next week’s meeting.

Click here for a full breakdown of the comprehensive plan.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.