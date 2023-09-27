Morgantown woman celebrates 102nd birthday

Ruth Hicks
Ruth Hicks(Mon Health System)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia woman celebrated her 102nd birthday on Wednesday.

Ruth Hicks was born on Sept. 27, 1921 in Milford, Texas and obtained her undergraduate degree from Texas State College for Women, now Texas Women’s University, and her Master of Science in Social Science at the University of Illinois before moving to Morgantown with her husband in the fall of 1949.

Once in Morgantown, Ruth and her husband worked at West Virginia University as educators, teaching history and English respectively. Her son also worked at WVU in theater set design.

Ruth says that Morgantown has grown and developed exponentially since she moved there almost 75 years ago.

Ruth has lived at The Suites at Heritage Point for nearly six years, and The Suites celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

When asked what the key to living a long life is, Ruth said, “I can’t think of anything that has made this happen, except that I’ve been blessed with good health. I eat green vegetables and I walked just about everywhere I went growing up, other than that, I am just blessed to be here.”

