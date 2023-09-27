Multi-car crash on I-79 in Mon County causing significant traffic delay

Photo shows traffic at mile marker 153 at 1 p.m.
Photo shows traffic at mile marker 153 at 1 p.m.(WV511)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash on I-79 in Monongalia County caused a significant traffic delay Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the crash between mile markers 151 and 152 southbound on I-79 at around 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center.

911 officials say two cars were involved in the crash.

According to officials, none of the lanes are completely shut down, but the crash has caused a significant traffic delay.

As of 1 p.m., traffic is backed up approximately 2 miles and can be seen on the WV511 camera shown above.

Officials were unable to confirm if there were any injuries sustained in the crash.

The West Virginia State Police is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

