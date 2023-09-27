Partly sunny Wednesday gives way to rain tomorrow

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be slightly warmer than the past few days, and skies will be partly sunny. Then rain showers will push into our region tomorrow. Find out the details regarding the rain, and the last few days of September, in the video above!

This afternoon will be warmer than the past few days, with highs in the low-to-mid-70s in the lowlands and upper-60s to low-70s in the mountain cities. Combined with partly sunny skies and light winds, today will be nice. Overnight, skies will be mostly cloudy, with light winds and lows in the low-50s. Then tomorrow afternoon, a low-pressure system from out west will push towards West Virginia, lifting moisture into the Mountain State. As a result, scattered showers, and even an isolated storm, will push into our region during the afternoon and evening hours, with most of the rain staying in the western half of our region. So expect some rain at times, although most of the rain will push out overnight. Not much rain is expected by the end of the day, with about 0.25″ of accumulation in some areas. Otherwise, skies will be cloudy, with light winds and highs in the low-70s.

A few more isolated showers may pop up on Friday morning and afternoon, due to leftover moisture, but the low-pressure system, along with most of the rain, will have moved into the Atlantic by the end of the day. Thereafter, a high-pressure system and stable air mass from Canada will keep skies mostly clear over the weekend, allowing temperatures to climb into the mid-70s, around average for this time of year. So the weekend will end the month of September on a nice note. Next week, skies will stay mostly clear and temperatures will continue climbing into the upper-70s. In short, tomorrow will bring rain chances, and next week will start the first few days of October on a warm, sunny note.

Today: Partly cloudy skies. Easterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 74.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. East-southeasterly winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 54.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies, with rain showers pushing in during the evening and overnight hours. High: 75.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies, with a few isolated showers during the morning and early afternoon hours. High: 76.

