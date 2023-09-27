Preston County celebrates 81st Annual Buckwheat Festival

By John Blashke
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - The annual Buckwheat Festival is returning this week to Kingwood.

For 81 years, the people of Preston County and beyond have been celebrating this iconic grain.

The Buckwheat Festival is famous for its pancakes and sausage, and for the next five days, thousands of people will be enjoying the festivities.

General Chair Harry Hayes says the festival has come a long way since it first started in 1938, and the people who love it work to make it better every year.

“It was started by the Kingwood Volunteer Fire Department and organized by the (KVFD) and obviously we’ve got hundreds volunteers in the community that help put this festival together,” said Hayes. “Honestly my favorite part is just your friends and family from out of town coming together and just having a good time and being a part of the community that’s really the best part.”

The traditional parade and Buckwheat king and queen coronation are happening Friday at noon.

There are also new events like cornhole on Sunday and live music playing throughout the week.

