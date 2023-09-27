Rella Rose Robinson Stump, 88 of Hacker Valley, passed away on Monday, September 25, 2023 at Braxton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center after a full and rewarding life. Rella was born February 18, 1935 at the old Powers Channels homestead on Potts Run. She grew up in the Hacker Valley area where she later met and married her husband of 50 years, Ray Bernard Stump, Jr. Together they raised five children. While raising her family, Rella began her career. She started as a hotel/motel worker in Strongsville, Ohio and later entered the food service industry. She worked for several restaurant owners to include Glen Mason and Kenny Hamrick while honing her skills as a cook. She later went in the restaurant business for herself where she served the local community and passersby for seventeen years until her restaurant burned. She loved serving the public because she met so many nice and interesting people, especially the bikers who stopped in and became lifelong friends. Her biker friends made it a point on their route to stop at Rella’s Café for her great food, pies and especially hospitality. At her peak, Rella served 400+ bikers in one week. Thanks Mike Elyard and company. In addition, Rella’s home was always opened to those in need. She welcomed Mary Andrews, Sharon Perrine, Todd Ward, and Snuffy Green. In addition to her parents, Rella was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Bernard Stump, Jr. and daughters Jeaneace Lynn Stump and Donna Louise Brown-Berwell. She is survived by her children: Robert B. Stump of Hacker Valley, Ronnie D. Stump of Walkersville, and Vanessa G. Stahl of Alexandria, VA; grandchildren: Michelle L. Schrader, Leslie K. Stump, Jessica R. Ramsey, Joseph A. Stahl, Oliver J. Stump, Travis Stump, and Jedadiah A. Stump; great-grandchildren: Sarah Myers, Marcus Stump, Randi Stump, Alicia Cutright, Dalton Ramsey, and Jacob Stahl; great-great-grandchildren: Samuel Myers, Astin Cutright, Danica Cutright, Arabella Cutright, and Zander Cutright. Friends may join the family for visitation on Friday, September 29, 2023 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Funeral Home with Pastor Cofer “Bud” Cochran officiating. Interment will follow in the Stump Family Cemetery, Hacker Valley. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Stump family.

