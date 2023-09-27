Richard W. Huffman, 88, of Monongah, passed away Tuesday, September 26, 2023. He was born December 2, 1934, the youngest son of the late Mable Elizabeth Huffman and Ted “Tig” Huffman of Monongah.

Richard is survived by his 5 children, Richard Warren Huffman, Roger Huffman and wife Kimberly, Thomas Huffman and wife Toni, Diane Huffman Prunty and husband Michael, and Rodney Huffman and wife Missi, all of Monongah; grandchildren, Rachel Hardesty, Rickie Rose Huffman, Roger Huffman II (Ashley), Lauren Huffman, Brooke Huffman and boyfriend Ryan, Kelsey Cottrell (Rusty), Chloe Burkel (Alec), Jennifer Smith (Michael), Christopher Wilson, Samuel Wilson, Zachary Prunty, Kelsey Prunty, Jessica (Huffman) Core (Cheyenne), Chaz Colanero, Chase Colanero, Isabella Huffman, Samantha Lemley. Richard and Dottie also have 11 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Richard is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Dottie Huffman; their youngest son, Christopher Huffman; daughter-in-law, Mable Holly (Pierce) Huffman; two sisters, Fern Sandy, and Gretchen Stangle; two brothers, Fred Huffman, and Warren Huffman; a great grandson, Christopher Watt Huffman.

Richard retired from the Marion County Board of Education after 28 years. He worked in the Carpentry Building making beautiful cabinetry for the local schools. He continued making furniture after his retirement.

Richard was an avid runner. He started running late in life at the age of 49. He ran many road races, but was most proud of his four Marine Corps Marathons. Richard served in the United States Navy from 1952-1956.

He was a devoted member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Monongah. He would be seen parked in different locations in Monongah praying the Rosary and praying for our town and listening to sports talk radio. Richard is also survived by his best friend, Linda Delligatti.

The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Thursday, September 28, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Vigil rites will be performed at 7:00 p.m. Catholic Funeral Liturgy will be at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Monongah on Friday, September 29, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Romeo Bacalso, SVD as celebrant. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Monongah. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

