Silver Alert issued for elderly man last seen in southern W.Va.

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Silver Alert has been issued for an elderly man last seen on the West Virginia Turnpike in the Beckley area, West Virginia State Police said Wednesday.

William Heilman, 77, is a dementia patient, troopers say.

He was last seen driving a maroon Chevrolet Equinox with New York registration KVL2136.

Investigators say Heilman has black hair and wears metal frame glasses. He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt while leaving Tamarack around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on the West Virginia Turnpike (I-77/I-64).

His direction of travel is unknown.

