Stabbing reported at Huntington’s City Mission

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police officers and EMS have responded to the Huntington City Mission after a reported stabbing involving a box cutter.

According to a Cabell County 911 supervisor, the incident occurred at 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday when two men got into a verbal altercation and one of the men pulled out a box cutter, cutting the other man on the shoulder.

Officers say the victim has non-life threatening injuries.

HPD arrested a man named Jeremy Smith, 43, in connection to the stabbing.

Smith, who police say is currently homeless, has been charged with malicious wounding.

The incident happened inside the dining hall.

