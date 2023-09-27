“The vision is going to come to fruition,” says WVU’s Mark Kellogg

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Today, WVU women’s basketball head coach Mark Kellogg held his first press conference of the 2023-24 season.

Hear from Coach Kellogg in the video above, as he talks about team expectations, strengths, and the state of the team after the start of fall training camp.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.