WVU Medicine Children’s celebrating 1 year of being open for patients

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in Morgantown will soon be celebrating one year of being open for patients.

To celebrate the anniversary, hospital staff will join patients and their families for a breakfast party on Thursday, Sept. 28 to celebrate the first year inside the hospital.

The first patients moved into the hospital on Sept. 29, 2022, marking a major milestone for children across West Virginia.

“When we opened the doors to the new Children’s Hospital, we could have never imagined the amount of love and support we received from the community,” Amy L. Bush, chief administrative officer for WVU Medicine Children’s, said. “Our mission is to build healthier futures for our children, and it would not be possible without the extraordinary work of our entire healthcare team and community support. It’s because of them that we will continue to grow and provide exceptional care for all our patients across the region.”

Changes in the lives of children and their families were almost immediate.

In its first 100 days, officials say WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital:

Completed 15,523 pediatric clinic appointments

Birthed 625 babies

Performed 1,829 surgeries and procedures

“The first year of operations in our new Children’s Hospital has been incredibly rewarding,” Michael A. Grace, president of WVU Hospitals, said. “To be able to provide pediatric healthcare services that would have previously required our children to travel out of the state is emblematic of our mission-centric culture and commitment to our people.”

Officials say WVU Medicine Children’s is constantly working to bring healthcare to where patients live and add to its team of specialists.

“Everything that we do, every meeting that we have, and every project we undertake is aimed toward improving the health of our children. Even though our new hospital is celebrating its first birthday, the Children’s Hospital itself is a gift. It is a gift that the children in our state and region have been very deserving of but have never received,” Jeffrey Lancaster, associate chief medical officer for WVU Medicine Children’s, said.

