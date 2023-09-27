WVU Men’s Soccer sells out Marshall game
Game to be held October 18th in Morgantown.
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Today, the Mountaineer Ticket Office has announced that WVU’s game against Marshall - the Mountain State Derby - has officially sold out to the public.
The game will be held Sunday, October 18th.
This is a hotly-anticipated matchup between two teams that are currently in the top 5 of the nation.
West Virginia is currently ranked 4th in the nation (7-0-2 record), while Marshall is ranked 1st (8-0-0).
WVU leads the all-time matchup against Marshall, 16-7-2, dating back to 1983.
Students will still be admitted to the game with a valid student ID, but seats will be allotted on a first-come, first-serve basis.
