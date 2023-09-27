Wyoming County man pleads guilty to sexual assault


A Wyoming County man pleaded guilty to sexual assault in the second degree on September 26, 2023.
A Wyoming County man pleaded guilty to sexual assault in the second degree on September 26, 2023.
By Annie Moore
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Wyoming County man has pleaded guilty to sexual assault in the second degree on September 26, 2023.

According to Prosecuting Attorney Greg Bishop, Trevor Paul Shrewsbury, entered the plea on September 26, 2023.

“The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department responded to a sexual assault complaint in the Allen Junction area of Wyoming County. The ensuing criminal investigation revealed that Trevor Shrewsbury had beaten and sexually assaulted a woman in a wooded area of Allen Junction. Gregory Bishop is the Wyoming County Prosecutor.

“The facts of this case are particularly troubling” said Bishop, “while we are pleased with the outcome thus far, we truly empathize with the victim and her family who must suffer the physical and emotional pain of the heinous acts committed by this defendant.” Assistant Prosecutor Derek Laxton, Wyoming County served as lead prosecutor in the case.

Sgt. Matt Lane of the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department investigated the crime.

Bishop wished to thank the hard and thorough work of Assistant Prosecutor, Derek Laxton, and the entire prosecutor staff along with Sgt. Matt Lane and the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department.

“Once again we have secured a conviction due to the superlative investigative efforts of the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department,” said Bishop.

Shrewsbury will be sentenced on November 7th, 2023, where he faces a possible sentence of between 10 and 25 years in prison on the charge.

