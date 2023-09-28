Brenda Sue Long

Brenda Sue Long, 69 of Webster Springs went to hold hands with her loving husband Kenneth R. Long; passing peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at her lifelong home surrounded by family.  She was born June 6, 1954 in Richwood.  Preceding her in death are her husband, Kenneth Long, parents, Harold Smith and Geneva Salisbury; sisters Wanda Frazier and Karen Cowger and granddaughters Kaokee and Keokee Long. She was a homemaker and headed the Webster County Christmas Store for 35 years; she was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, spending several years as a primary teacher. Surviving are her children; Jamie (Shawta) Long of Fairmont, Kenny Long, Scott (Cheynne) Long, Robbie Long, Kurt (Mary) Long and Heaven Long, all of Webster Springs; 10 grandchildren; sister, Patty Smith of Cowen and brother Ronnie Smith of Saint Albans. Service will be 3:00 PM, Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs with Elder Dustin Frantz officiating.  Burial will follow at Union Cemetery, Parcoal.  Friends may join the family for visitation 1:00 PM-3:00 PM on Sunday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Long family.

