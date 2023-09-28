Crews spend more than 3 hours on scene of Harrison County fire

(Facebook: Spelter Volunteer Fire Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEADOWBROOK, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews spent more than three hours on the scene of a commercial building fire in Harrison County early Wednesday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Spelter Volunteer Fire Department, crews were alerted of the fire on Meadowbrook Rd. near New Quarters just before midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Officials say they arrived on the scene to a single story commercial structure that was heavily involved with fire.

The post says several fire departments responded to the fire, including Spelter, Shinnston, Lumberport, Monongah and Nutter Fort.

Anmoore EMS was also on standby while crews were on scene, but officials did not say if anyone was injured in the fire.

Below are additional photos of the fire from the Spelter Volunteer Fire Department:

