Danielle Walker no longer with ACLU of West Virginia

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Danielle Walker is no longer with the ACLU of West Virginia.

Walker left the state Legislature in April to join the ACLU as its executive director.

Prior Coverage: Danielle Walker named next ACLU of West Virginia leader (4/3/23)

Now, only five months after joining the ACLU, she is no longer with the organization.

ACLU of West Virginia President Anne Farmer sent 5 News the following statement:

We are unable to provide comment at this time, as this is a personnel matter. We can confirm that Eli Baumwell has been serving as the interim executive director since Sept. 15.

Anne Farmer, ACLE of West Virginia President

Baumwell also serves as the chief lobbyist at the West Virginia Legislature.

