DHHR to distribute additional pandemic-related stabilization payment to child care providers

DHHR has distributed more than $160 million in ARPA stabilization funding to childcare providers across the Mountain State.(Laura Bowen)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Child care providers will be receiving an additional payment for September due to remaining funds, but it will be the last month of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) pandemic-related stabilization funding, which they had been receiving since April of 2021 from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Family Assistance.

Qualifying childcare providers will automatically receive the additional payment, which will be slightly less than the standard monthly payment amount they have been receiving.

DHHR childcare scale
DHHR childcare scale(DHHR)

DHHR has distributed more than $160 million in ARPA stabilization funding to childcare providers across the Mountain State. 

“The Bureau for Family Assistance is happy to have helped deliver these funds to childcare providers while they were available,” said Janie Cole, Commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Family Assistance. “While ARPA pandemic-related stabilization funding will end after this final disbursement, federal child care subsidies are not ending. DHHR will continue to support our partners as they provide quality care to West Virginia children and families.”

To view and apply for career opportunities to support West Virginia families, visit dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/Career-Opportunities.aspx.

