First at 4 Forum: Virginia Hopkins

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Virginia Hopkins with the Rape and Domestic Violence Information Center of West Virginia joined First at 4 on Thursday.

She talked about what the Rape and Domestic Violence Information Center of West Virginia does locally and an upcoming gala to celebrate 50 years.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo shows traffic at mile marker 153 at 1 p.m.
Multi-car crash on I-79 in Mon County causes significant traffic delay
Dump truck crash in Bridgeport shuts down major roadway
Iowa cheerleader Austin Beam lost his pants while performing a tumbling pass during a football...
Cheerleader who lost pants in mid-air takes viral fame in stride
Carli Reed's mugshot in 2022.
Carli Reed accepts plea deal after murder conviction overturned
Douglas Close
Man charged with making bomb threat at Preston County Courthouse

Latest News

Peoples Bank Player of the Week - Ian Crookshanks - WDTV Sports
First at 4 Forum: Brad Riffee
First at 4 Forum: Brad Riffee
First at 4 Forum: Virginia Hopkins
First at 4 Forum: Virginia Hopkins
First at 4 Forum: Brad Riffee
First at 4 Forum: Brad Riffee