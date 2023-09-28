Glenville State Student finishes NASA program

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Natalie Fout, who’s only a junior at Glenville State University, just recently completed an internship with the NASA West Virginia Space Grant Consortium. The opportunity required Fout and other interns to travel across the state and teach lessons on eclipses, stratospheric ballooning, and other engineering processes. However that’s just the tip of larger iceberg of responsibilities

" I was titled as the outreach coordinator and the launch director of our team. So, basically, I made lesson plans and I went around. I taught the lessons about stratospheric ballooning, about our mission, about engineering design processes and I worked with a team of aerospace engineers and future engineers in Morgantown. I also as launch director made the schedules for all of our launches, the procedures that we need to follow. I held meetings to make sure everyone was in the know about what needs to happen for a successful launch. "

The mission Fout referred to will occur during the upcoming annular and lunar eclipse set to take place on october 14th.

Even though it’s not always about who you know, having connections at NASA doesn’t look too bad on the resume.

" NASA is actually funding the nationwide eclipse ballooning project, which is awesome. I did meet an engineer that worked on the James Webb Telescope, which I love to tell people about. It’s a million miles away right now and it’s still giving us great images which is just unbelievable, so it was so cool to meet somebody that worked on that project. I also met a lady at the Maryland conference and she worked on a 2017 eclipse ballooning mission and she was studying gravity waves, which is something we’re doing on our mission as well. Studying the gravity waves that occur during an eclipse from the stratosphere. "

Although the process wasn’t an easy one, it’s sure to be one Fout won’t soon forget.

“This has definitely just been a learning process for me. I’ve had the opportunity to teach throughout the state through this. So, just meeting new people and building connections throughout the state and getting the chance to teach as many kids as I possibly can about stem”

