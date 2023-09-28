HAZMAT situation closes West Virginia Turnpike

A tractor trailer crash has shut down all traffic on the West Virginia Turnpike.
A tractor trailer crash has shut down all traffic on the West Virginia Turnpike.(MGN)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A tractor trailer crash at mile marker 62 has the West Virginia Turnpike shutdown in Fayette County near the Kanawha County line.

According to emergency dispatchers, both north and southbound lanes of I-77 are closed between Mossy and Paint Creek.

Traffic is being diverted from the Beckley exit to the Chelyan interchange until further notice due to a HAZMAT situation.

No word yet on whether anyone is injured.

The accident happened around 7 a.m. Thursday.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

