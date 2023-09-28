Healthcare leaders say seeing a Dr. is the best way to determine illness

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Illnesses like RSV, COVID and the flu are all viruses that no one wants to catch. Washing your hands and getting vaccinated are some of the most effective ways to stay healthy. If you do get sick it helps to know what your up against but public health leaders say it’s not always easy figuring out what illness you have.

“They do mirror each other and we’ve actually run into people when they come back for their test at their providers. Sometimes they have the flu, I’ve seen flu and COVID, I’ve seen flu and strep, COVID and strep. So it’s kind of tough to know exactly just by going from the symptoms because it’s so different for each person,” said Administrator for the McDowell County Health Department, J.J. Rose.

Rose and other health care leaders say the most effective way to figure out what virus you have is to see your primary care doctor. They can also help find medications that can help with your particular sickness.

“It’s always best to consult your primary care provider and see what they recommend. They have a range of antivirals that they can prescribe if necessary. All the way up to just taking vitamin c and drinking plenty of liquids and staying hydrated,” said Virginia Department of Health Population Health Coordinator, Dan Hunsucker.

“The best thing to do is go to your provider and get tested. Or if you’re concerned about COVID there are home tests available. You can usually order those online or some retailers have those available. Those are really reliable. We have a lot of people doing that now. Taking the home test then calling us if they have it and let us know what’s going on. We’ll try to walk them through the process of what they need to do to get through that,” said Rose.

Hunsucker and Rose say you should take as many precautions as you can if you are sick. This includes staying home and limiting your exposure to others. They add that if you want to get vaccinated for the flu or COVID you should call your local health department to schedule an appointment.

There is also a vaccine available for older individuals that can protect them against RSV.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.