I-79 southbound backed up after multi-car crash

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Two car crashes on Interstate 79 southbound in Marion County are causing a significant backup Thursday evening.

According to Marion County 911, the crashes took place at mile marker 135 and mile marker 140.

The crash near mile marker 140 is cleared.

As of 7:30 p.m. the southbound left lane is currently closed.

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit https://wv511.org.

