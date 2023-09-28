Improving Conditions for the Weekend

Sunny skies return to start October
By Michael Moranelli
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In a week that has been filled with cloudy skies and cool temperatures, we will finally see a change as summer doesn’t seem to want to leave just yet. Sunny skies and temperatures back into the 80s are expected for the first week of October after a chance to see some scattered showers tonight. Michael Moranelli has the details on the weekend and a look into next week.

