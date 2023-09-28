Journey celebrating 50th anniversary with tour date in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A legendary rock band will be celebrating their 50th anniversary with a tour date in West Virginia.

Following the success of the 2023 Freedom Tour, Journey has announced they will be hitting the stage at the Charleston Coliseum as a part of the 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour 2024.

The concert, which will feature special guest TOTO, will take place on Saturday, April 20.

Officials say a limited number of exclusive VIP Packages are also available for the concert.

Since being formed in 1973, Journey has earned 19 top 40 singles, 25 gold and platinum albums and has sold more than 100 million albums globally.

The band features founder Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain, Arnel Pineda, Jason Derlatka, Deen Castronovo and Todd Jensen.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m.

