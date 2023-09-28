Morgantown Utility Board moving forward with $14-million project

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Utility Board is moving forward with a 14-million-dollar project.

The MUB is pursuing upgrades for water and sewer lines.

At Wednesdays Monongalia County Commission meeting a memorandum of understanding passed which has been in the works for more than a year.

MUB’s Senior Engineer Cory Jones says this project will impact a large section of Mon County.

“So overall the part of this project will impact what we consider Westover, Chaplin Hill area, all the way out to Clay-Batelle; the water line we’re replacing near the Westover bridge impacts the whole western part of the county,” said Jones.

The project got a $3-million grant from the state water development authority. MUB is partnering with the county commission and WestRidge to fund the remaining $11-million.

Jones says expansion of businesses along Chaplin Hill Road and near Mylan Park have made these upgrades necessary.

“The infrastructure out there is starting to become limited and so all parties got together, we had discussions and we reached this to be able to upgrade -- to keep allowing the future growth out there in those areas,” said Jones.

The project includes more than 18,000 feet of water and sewer lines. It also will be upgrading utility stations and adding a nearly 750,000 gallon water storage tank.

Jones says he’s looking forward to construction which is scheduled to begin early next year.

“It was great that all parties were able to come together to make a project like this happen to help continue sustained growth in Mon County -- it’s a great project and we’re really looking forward to it,” said Jones.

