Mtn Craft Film Festival makes debut in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Robinson Grand Theater has played host to an assortment of events throughout its 100+ years of service and after this weekend, another event will be marked off the list. The Mtn Craft Film Festival will have its inaugural showing on Friday and run through Saturday. The festival is expected to attract more than 300 people over the span of two days, which is great for local businesses.

“We really tried to involve the whole community in this and that’s why we have things like the vendor area so we can get local businesses involved, they can come sell their things in the vendor area,” Communications director of the festival, Ben Berry said. “We printed our shirts locally with a company in Huntington, West Virginia. We brought food trucks from the area here in Clarksburg. As the festival continues to expand, we’re able to impact and involve more businesses. For people locally, this is just a really fun event to experience.”

While at the event, there will be an opportunity to check out an immersive VR film and filmmakers will be able to take a trolley tour around Clarksburg to scope out film locations.

26 short films and four feature films will play throughout the weekend, displaying the work of over 30 filmmakers from nine states across Appalachia.

“A huge part of this film festival is giving people a platform to show off their work,” Berry said. “For those people to be able to come and have a space like this, an audience like this, to be able to showcase their films is something that I think for me-- when I was a student, was super impactful.”

Berry also says the festival will serve as a networking opportunity for filmmakers and guests.

“This is Appalachian storytelling,” said Berry. “This is a chance for them to come and get to know a different side of creatives. You’ve probably seen painters when you’ve been to craft shows, you’ve seen those types of creators out and about. But, filmmakers, especially local ones, aren’t as accessible. This is a bunch of them all in one room, all in one area where you can come see their work and talk to them.”

To buy tickets for the Mnt Craft Film Festival click here.

