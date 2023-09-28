NCWV Airport to host emergency response exercise

File photo of an emergency response exercise at Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport on Sept. 26,...
File photo of an emergency response exercise at Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport on Sept. 26, 2023.(Laura Bowen)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The North Central West Virginia Airport in Bridgeport will be hosting an emergency response exercise next week.

Officials say emergency responders with the City of Bridgeport are partnering with CKB for the training on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m.

According to a release from the City of Bridgeport Office of Emergency Management, the exercise will be “full scale,” meaning participating agencies will be acting out a response to a simulated emergency.

The planned exercise will last for about two hours and focus on a hostage situation, officials say.

Airports are required by the Federal Aviation Administration to hold full-scale emergency response exercises every three years.

“These events are crucial in that they bring together many of our partners, not just those from and in the City of Bridgeport,” said Tim Curry, director of the city’s emergency management department. United Hospital Center, Harrison County Emergency Services, and Harrison County Emergency Medical Services will be playing alongside the airport and the city police and fire departments. Volunteers will also role play victims with various injuries.”

Officials are asking residents to not be alarmed because it is only a drill. They also say operations at UHC and scheduled flights at CKB will not be affected by the exercise.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo shows traffic at mile marker 153 at 1 p.m.
Multi-car crash on I-79 in Mon County causes significant traffic delay
Iowa cheerleader Austin Beam lost his pants while performing a tumbling pass during a football...
Cheerleader who lost pants in mid-air takes viral fame in stride
Dump truck crash in Bridgeport shuts down major roadway
Carli Reed's mugshot in 2022.
Carli Reed accepts plea deal after murder conviction overturned
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu

Latest News

VA Gov. Shutdown
VA Medical Centers in West Virginia Won’t be Affected By Government Shutdown
VA Medical Center and Gov. Shutdown
The festival is expected to attract more than 300 people over the span of two days, which is...
Mtn Craft Film Festival makes debut in Clarksburg
State Auditor's Office teaching firefighters about finances
State Auditor’s Office helping volunteer fire departments manage finances