NCWV Airport to host emergency response exercise

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The North Central West Virginia Airport in Bridgeport will be hosting an emergency response exercise next week.

Officials say emergency responders with the City of Bridgeport are partnering with CKB for the training on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m.

According to a release from the City of Bridgeport Office of Emergency Management, the exercise will be “full scale,” meaning participating agencies will be acting out a response to a simulated emergency.

The planned exercise will last for about two hours and focus on a hostage situation, officials say.

Airports are required by the Federal Aviation Administration to hold full-scale emergency response exercises every three years.

“These events are crucial in that they bring together many of our partners, not just those from and in the City of Bridgeport,” said Tim Curry, director of the city’s emergency management department. United Hospital Center, Harrison County Emergency Services, and Harrison County Emergency Medical Services will be playing alongside the airport and the city police and fire departments. Volunteers will also role play victims with various injuries.”

Officials are asking residents to not be alarmed because it is only a drill. They also say operations at UHC and scheduled flights at CKB will not be affected by the exercise.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.