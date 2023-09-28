Peoples Bank Player of the Week: Ian Crookshanks - QB, East Fairmont

Accounted for 5 TDs in 42-21 win over Preston last week.
By Atticus Pead
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Week 5 Peoples Bank Player of the Week has been named - and we’ve chosen East Fairmont’s senior quarterback, Ian Crookshanks!

Crookshanks threw for 246 yards and 2 TDs in last week’s 42-21 win over Preston - he also added 3 touchdowns on the ground along with 45 rushing yards.

Hear from Crookshanks in the video above about his great week and the Bees’ tremendous 4-1 start to the season.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo shows traffic at mile marker 153 at 1 p.m.
Multi-car crash on I-79 in Mon County causes significant traffic delay
Dump truck crash in Bridgeport shuts down major roadway
Iowa cheerleader Austin Beam lost his pants while performing a tumbling pass during a football...
Cheerleader who lost pants in mid-air takes viral fame in stride
Carli Reed's mugshot in 2022.
Carli Reed accepts plea deal after murder conviction overturned
Douglas Close
Man charged with making bomb threat at Preston County Courthouse

Latest News

Mark Kellogg addresses media - WDTV Sports
“The vision is going to come to fruition,” says WVU’s Mark Kellogg
WVU celebrates game-winning goal vs Portland - WDTV Sports
WVU Men’s Soccer sells out Marshall game
Chuck Howley - WDTV Sports - WVU Athletics
Chuck Howley’s #66 to be retired for WVU Football
East Fairmont's Ian Crookshanks runs in a TD - WDTV Sports
WVSSAC Week 5 Football Rankings revealed