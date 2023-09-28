Peoples Bank Player of the Week: Ian Crookshanks - QB, East Fairmont
Accounted for 5 TDs in 42-21 win over Preston last week.
Sep. 28, 2023
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Week 5 Peoples Bank Player of the Week has been named - and we’ve chosen East Fairmont’s senior quarterback, Ian Crookshanks!
Crookshanks threw for 246 yards and 2 TDs in last week’s 42-21 win over Preston - he also added 3 touchdowns on the ground along with 45 rushing yards.
Hear from Crookshanks in the video above about his great week and the Bees’ tremendous 4-1 start to the season.
