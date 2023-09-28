Scattered showers today, sunny skies to end September

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rain showers will push in today and tonight, so expect some rain at times. Then warmer, sunnier conditions will settle in as we transition to October. Find out how long the sunny weather will last, and more, in the video above!

A low-pressure system will push into the Mid-Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic regions today, lifting moisture into West Virginia. As a result, scattered showers will push into our region after 4 PM and continue into the evening and overnight hours. It’s not until tomorrow morning that most of the rain is pushing out of our region. Daytime heating may result in a few isolated showers tomorrow afternoon, but for the most part, expect a mix of Sun and clouds tomorrow afternoon. By the time any leftover moisture breaks up tomorrow evening, rainfall accumulations will be around 0.25″ to 0.5″ in some areas, so not much rain is expected. Besides the rain, expect mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low-70s and lows in the 50s.

Over the weekend, a high-pressure system from Canada will settle into West Virginia, bringing dry, stable air into our region. As a result, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with light winds and highs in the mid-to-upper-70s this weekend. This high-pressure system will stick around well into the middle of next week, resulting in stable conditions and sunny skies. This will allow temperatures to climb into the upper-70s to low-80s, above average for early October well into the middle of next week. As for what happens after the middle of next week, there are uncertainties that far out, but some models suggest rain chances returning towards the first weekend of October. In short, today and tomorrow will bring rain chances, and the first few days of October will be warm and sunny.

Today: Cloudy skies, with rain showers pushing in during the afternoon and evening hours. High: 72.

Tonight: Scattered showers and cloudy skies during the overnight hours. Low: 58.

Friday: Rain showers in the morning, then partly sunny skies and a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. High: 75.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. High: 76.

