September Jefferson Award Winner: Paulette Rowan

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Once a month, WDTV and Antero Resources award one deserving community member with a Jefferson Award. For the month of September, we’re honoring Paulette Rowan.

Outside of the Barbour County Courthouse in Philippi sits a bench. It’s not just any bench; it’s where Annie Rowan used to sit and smile and wave at cars as they went by.

When you take a closer look, you’ll see a memorial plaque in Annie’s honor.

She passed away in 2016 at the age of 15.

In her memory, her parents formed the “Annie Smiles Foundation” as a way to help children in need.

Annie’s mom, Paulette Rowan, runs the foundation and for her efforts has been named this month’s Jefferson Award winner. She says the foundation’s work helps keep Annie’s memory alive.

“She was a very giving, loving child,” Paulette said. “That was probably the worst experience I’ll every have in my life. I usually try to take things that are negative and make them a positive. But how do you make something positive out of the life of a child? So my husband and I talked about it a while and we decided to form a foundation in her memory to help other children, taking all that grief and putting that energy into this foundation.”

The foundation focuses on special needs children with medical needs.

Assistance includes food, gas cards, weighted blankets for autistic children, an Easter egg hunt and a Christmas toy drive, which supplies toys for over 400 children.

Paulette says Annie’s memory is the driving force behind all she does.

“Annie always had a smile on her face, hence the name “Annie Smiles.” Just always happy. Very limited vocabulary. She had down syndrome and autism. At a very young age, 2 months of age, she had open heart surgery. We weren’t supposed to have her but just a few months, but we had the privilege of raising her until age 15,” Paulette said.

Paulette’s husband David nominated her for the award. He says that he is proud of her work.

“She needed some type of appreciation. She needed to know that the public sees what she does, whether she wanted recognition for it or not,” David said.

Paulette is thankful for all of the support from the community.

“I couldn’t this without my husband or my family or friends. I couldn’t do it without businesses that donate. I couldn’t do it without our volunteers. We just have a handful, but they’re true volunteers. They’re there at every event, every fundraiser,” Paulette said.

Paulette says Annie would be very proud of the foundation’s work.

“I know she’s proud. A very giving girl. I want to keep her memory alive. I don’t want her to be forgotten,” Paulette said.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.