State Auditor’s Office helping volunteer fire departments manage finances

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fighting fires and protecting their community is the reason most people join their volunteer fire department, but they have other responsibilities.

Samantha Woods, who’s with the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office, said that’s where they’re stepping in to help.

“Fraud does occur, and we want to make sure that it’s being looked at, the funds that they receive, because fire departments have a lot of revenue that comes in in just cash form,” she said. “So that makes them highly susceptible to the misappropriation of funds.”

Woods said the meeting Wednesday night is one of five across West Virginia meant to educate volunteer fire departments.

Kanawha County Fire Coordinator C.W. Sigman said he went to learn and help fire departments in Kanawha County manage their funds.

“I see reports of it every day somewhere in the nation where there’s been embezzlement or misuse of funds or theft,” Sigman said. “We want to avoid that and we want to make sure that we can keep these good people out of trouble.”

Woods and Sigman said many of these volunteer firefighters don’t have a background in accounting, as that’s not why they’re joining.

Since they’re volunteer fire departments, they also don’t always have the resources to bring someone on to only manage their finances.

“A lot of times, the folks join the volunteer fire department, it’s to be firefighters, they only go out and save lives and property and do that job,” Sigman said. “They get stuck doing the business part of it. That’s just part of the game you have to play, you have to run a business. So sometimes we’re not very well prepared to do that.”

