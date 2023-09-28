United Way set to host annual ‘Paddle 4 A Cause’ at Maple Lake

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While the temperatures may be cooling, a large crowd is expected to be on hand at Maple Lake this weekend for the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties’ annual Paddle 4 A Cause.

This year’s event is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 1 from 10:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

All of the funds raised will go directly to the 2024 fundraising campaign. The goal this year is to raise $780,000 to support 22 United Way agencies.

“It’s one of the best events we have. If you want to enjoy yourself during a family friendly day, this is the event to come to,” said UWHDC Executive Director Brad Riffee. “It’s a blast and the kids, and the adults, have a wonderful time at Maple Lake.”

For those without a device to get onto the water, the Appalachian Boarding Company will be offering paddleboard rentals as well as paddleboard lessons.

The highlight of the day will be the cardboard boat race, an event in which participants use cardboard, duct tape and their imagination to craft a vessel to brave the waters of Maple Lake.

“We have a dozen or so registered already,” said Riffee. “It should be a great event, and although we hope people register before the day of the race, if you want to put something together late and enter, you can.”

Multiple agencies and groups will be on hand to assist.

