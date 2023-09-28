United Way set to host annual ‘Paddle 4 A Cause’ at Maple Lake

File photo of 2022's Paddle 4 A Cause.
File photo of 2022's Paddle 4 A Cause.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While the temperatures may be cooling, a large crowd is expected to be on hand at Maple Lake this weekend for the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties’ annual Paddle 4 A Cause.

This year’s event is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 1 from 10:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

All of the funds raised will go directly to the 2024 fundraising campaign. The goal this year is to raise $780,000 to support 22 United Way agencies.

“It’s one of the best events we have. If you want to enjoy yourself during a family friendly day, this is the event to come to,” said UWHDC Executive Director Brad Riffee. “It’s a blast and the kids, and the adults, have a wonderful time at Maple Lake.”

For those without a device to get onto the water, the Appalachian Boarding Company will be offering paddleboard rentals as well as paddleboard lessons.

The highlight of the day will be the cardboard boat race, an event in which participants use cardboard, duct tape and their imagination to craft a vessel to brave the waters of Maple Lake.

“We have a dozen or so registered already,” said Riffee. “It should be a great event, and although we hope people register before the day of the race, if you want to put something together late and enter, you can.”

Multiple agencies and groups will be on hand to assist.

Click here to register for the event.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo shows traffic at mile marker 153 at 1 p.m.
Multi-car crash on I-79 in Mon County causes significant traffic delay
Dump truck crash in Bridgeport shuts down major roadway
Iowa cheerleader Austin Beam lost his pants while performing a tumbling pass during a football...
Cheerleader who lost pants in mid-air takes viral fame in stride
Carli Reed's mugshot in 2022.
Carli Reed accepts plea deal after murder conviction overturned
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu

Latest News

Journey celebrating 50th anniversary with tour date in West Virginia
Journey celebrating 50th anniversary with tour date in West Virginia
Crews spend more than 3 hours on scene of Harrison County fire
Laney Hudson was struck and killed by an off-duty sheriff’s deputy with his marked cruiser last...
Family of West Virginia 13-year-old who was struck, killed by off-duty deputy demands jury trial
Douglas Close
Man charged with making bomb threat at Preston County Courthouse