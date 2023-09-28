VA Medical Centers in West Virginia Won’t be Affected By Government Shutdown

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) -

In less than a week the federal government could run out of money and lawmakers have until Saturday night to avoid a government shutdown.

Which will cause many governments funded organizations to furlough employees and delay pay.

The effects of the shutdown could be drastic for some Americans.

“If we have a government shutdown, a lot of vital work and science and health could be impacted-- from cancer research, to food safety.” Said President Biden.

That means federal organizations like the FDA, EPA, and even NASA will be forced to pull back operations.

Forcing some employees to work without pay or furloughed.

But here in West Virginia, the Lewis A. Johnson VA Medical Center is one organization that will not cease to operate.

“Because we’re apart of veteran health care administration our funding doesn’t come from the same source that is being affected by the shutdown. Therefore, we are able to maintain our operations.” Says Sean McGinnty, VA Public affairs specialist.

Sean Mcginnty was excited to tell me that veteran health care will still be available:

“Veterans can still come here for their scheduled care and urgent or emergency care. We’re gonna continue to operate and serve veterans so we’re really happy to say that.”

The rumors of a possible shutdown has made some veterans concerned whether or not they will be able to receive health care.

Sean wants to reassure West Virginia vets that government shutdown or not, the VA medical center is still here for you.

“We have had questions from veterans about what would happen here at the hospital, with the shutdown. So the message that we want to get out is that we’re still here to serve you, we’re gonna remain here and you can come to all four of our clinics: tucker county, wood county, braxton and mongalia. So veteran care is not going to stop at all.”

