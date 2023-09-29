Charges dismissed against man that caused two officers to overdose, prosecution to happen in federal court

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney for Fayette County recently dismissed the charges pending against Keith D. Adams in Fayette County after consultation with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.

In discussing the case, it was determined that Adams was facing far more serious penalties for his alleged conduct under federal law versus state law. Additionally, the evidence recovered at the scene was needed to prosecute Adams in both state court and federal court which made simultaneous prosecutions in state and federal court problematic.

In light of the preceding, a decision was made to defer to our colleagues in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the prosecution of Adams and the charges in Fayette County were dismissed.

According to a release from Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Adams was charged in Fayette County with felony drug possession and two counts of attempted murder regarding two Oak Hill, West Virginia police officers on September 27, 2022. The criminal complaint filed against Adams stated that he allegedly intentionally exposed the officers to fentanyl with intent to kill the officers.

Both officers were treated at the scene by EMS and at a local hospital. Both have fully recovered.

Adams was indicted in federal court for felony possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl on September 7, 2023. He was not charged with any specific crime related to his alleged attempted murder of the officer in federal court, but this knowledge will be considered by the Court at his sentencing should he be convicted.

This conduct could result in the increase in punishment imposed on Adams under Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

Two YouTube videos have been released recently by a lawyer from Union, West Virginia. The lawyer, John H. Bryan, considers himself a “Civil Rights Lawyer.”

The Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said that these videos “contain significant misrepresentations as to the evidence in the case...” and he “made material misrepresentations in his videos about other aspects of the case.”

They also said, “The most disturbing aspect of Bryan’s videos is that he wrongfully accused the two police officers involved in the case of fabricating the allegations against Adams.”

The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney for Fayette County reviewed the complete investigation which included witness statements; videos and photographs taken at the scene; the officer’s medical records; and, lab reports regarding the analysis of the suspected drugs. As part of the case evaluation, the State further consulted with a pharmacology expert.

They say that the investigation supports the charges against Adams.

The Prosecuting Attorney’s Office finishes by saying, “The allegation made by Bryan that the officers who were exposed to fentanyl had lied about Adams’ actions are completely baseless and wholly without merit. It is truly disappointing that Mr. Bryan appears to be more interested in clicks on his YouTube channel than presenting the truth about a serious situation that could have resulted in the death of two police officers.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.