Denver Eugene Garrison, 88, born on September 22, 1935, in Weston, passed away peacefully at his home in Jane Lew on September 28, 2023. Denver, a man of unwavering faith, was a devoted member of the Message of Light Tabernacle, where he found solace and strength. Denver was a man of many accomplishments. A proud member of the Weston High School Class of 1953, he went on to serve in the United States Army, dedicating his time and effort to his country. Later, Denver became a machine operator at Moore Business Forms, where he worked diligently for 30 years, leaving a lasting impact. Prior to his tenure at Moore, Denver was employed with Louie Glass. Fishing, hunting, and bird watching were some of his favorite pastimes, hobbies that allowed him to enjoy the serene beauty of nature. Denver leaves behind his beloved wife, Sharon Sue Hitt Garrison, whom he married on September 10, 2011. Their bond was one of deep love and mutual respect, a testament to Denver’s kind and loving heart. Denver is also survived by two brothers: Joe Garrison and wife, Louise, and Bob Garrison; one sister, Nancy Rogers; two sisters-in-law: Dollena Barber and Phyllis Beard; nine nieces: Sherry Rogers, Janie Linger and husband, Frank, Sharry Rogers, Debbie Conover and husband, Robert, Michelle Garrison, Debra Miller and husband, Jack, Donna Knicely, Deborah Edwards and husband, Doug, Rebekah Steinfeldt and husband, Bryan; eight nephews: Steve Rogers and wife, Missy, Maurice Garrison, Robert E. Garrison and wife, Janel, Joey Garrison, Jimmy Garrison, Mike Barber, Mark Barber, and Donald Gentry and wife, Stacy. He was preceded in death by his parents: Joseph Earl Garrison and Minnie Victoria Hurst Garrison; first wife, Edith Jean McCartney Garrison; three brothers: Clyde, Bernard, and Paul Garrison; one sister, Betty Garrison; two nephews: Randy Rogers and Wayne Helmick; one niece, Becky Wolfe. As Psalm 34:18 says, “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” We find comfort in knowing that Denver is now at peace in the presence of our Lord. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, October 2, 2023. Funeral Services will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastors Robert Hoover and Donald Gentry officiating. Interment will follow at Broad Run Church Cemetery in Jane Lew with full military honors accorded by the United States Army and Lewis County Honor Guard. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, appreciate the service of Denver Eugene Garrison and it has been our honor and privilege to serve his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

