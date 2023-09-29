First load of pumpkins delivered to Kenova Pumpkin House

The Kenova Pumpkin House will be ready to go in late October for visitors!
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The Kenova Pumpkin House is starting to get everything ready!

The first load of pumpkins were dropped off Thursday.

Farmer Jason Ekers from Rocky Knob Farm grew the pumpkins.

He brought in 3,000 pumpkins yesterday.

You can volunteer later this month to help scoop the pumpkin guts and carve them.

They all go on display the last week of October along with the C-K Autumnfest.

