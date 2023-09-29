House Call: Cardiac Rehab Pt. 2

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. Angelina Davis, Manager of Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehab, talks about cardiac rehab.

1). How does cardiac rehabilitation help?

Cardiac rehabilitation can have many health benefits in both the short and long term. These include:

Strengthening your heart and body after a heart attack.

Relieving symptoms of heart problems, such as chest pain.

Building healthier habits such as getting more physical activity, quitting smoking, and eating a heart-healthy diet. A registered dietitian may work with you to help you limit foods with unhealthy fats and eat more fruits and vegetables that are high in vitamins, minerals, and fiber.

Reducing stress.

Improving your mood. People are more likely to feel depressed after a heart attack. Cardiac rehabilitation can help prevent or lessen depression.

Increasing your energy and strength to make daily activities like carrying groceries and climbing stairs easier.

Making you more likely to take your prescribed medicines that help lower your risk for future heart problems.

Preventing future illness and death from heart disease. Studies have found that cardiac rehabilitation decreases the chance that you will die in the five years following a heart attack or bypass surgery by about 35%.

2). Where is a cardiac rehab program available?

Cardiac Rehabilitation is available at United Hospital Center. Our program is a nationally certified program through the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR). Cardiac Rehab nurses and exercise physiologists are available to help you improve your activity tolerance and modify your risk factors for heart disease so that you can live a healthy lifestyle, both at home and at work. Each patient works toward these goals at his or her pace and according to individual needs.

3). How do I get started in Cardiac Rehab?

Your physician must recommend Cardiac Rehab and must send an order for you to begin the program. Once the order is received, a staff member will contact you to schedule an orientation session.

Do not hesitate to ask your physician about the benefits of Cardiac Rehab and when you can get started.

Our patients see both physical and emotional improvement.

Family members, as well as patients, attest to the fact that moral support and the comradery gained during the exercise sessions speeds their recovery.

When you have heart disease, breaking old habits and learning new ones can be stressful, but the support of family and friends, as well as health care providers, can make a big difference in how well you adjust to these changes.

For additional information about Cardiac Rehab, call the UHC Cardiac Rehab Department at 681-342-2425.

