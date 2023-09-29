I-79 South shut down after multi-car crash in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a multi-car crash in Marion County Friday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to the three-car accident at around 5:20 p.m. near mile marker 135 of I-79 South, according to the Marion County 911 Center.

911 officials say at least two people have been taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the accident.

As of 5:50 p.m., officials say I-79 South is shut down.

Responding agencies include Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Marion County Rescue Squad, and the West Virginia State Police.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

