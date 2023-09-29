I-79 South shut down after multi-car crash in Marion County

911 officials say at least two people have been taken to the hospital.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a multi-car crash in Marion County Friday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to the three-car accident at around 5:20 p.m. near mile marker 135 of I-79 South, according to the Marion County 911 Center.

911 officials say at least two people have been taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the accident.

As of 5:50 p.m., officials say I-79 South is shut down.

Responding agencies include Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Marion County Rescue Squad, and the West Virginia State Police.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Turnpike Detour A will be in effect until the Turnpike reopens.
West Virginia Turnpike re-opens after semi overturns
Douglas Close
Man charged with making bomb threat at Preston County Courthouse
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
DHHR has distributed more than $160 million in ARPA stabilization funding to childcare...
DHHR to distribute additional pandemic-related stabilization payment to childcare providers
Two car crashes on Interstate 79 southbound in Marion County are causing a significant backup.
I-79 southbound backed up after multi-car crash

Latest News

Woman used belt to severely bruise 7-year-old over several months, troopers say
WVU’s Clery Act report shows increase in reported crime for some categories
WVU Libraries adding Katherine Johnson’s archives
5 News Investigates: A silent crisis
5 Investigates: A Silent Crisis - Building a Regional Peer Support Group