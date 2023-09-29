Josephine Lee Herndon

Mary Alice Lowther
By Master Control
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Josephine Lee Herndon, 96, Essex, Maryland, passed away on September 28, 2023. Josephine was born on July 7, 1927, a daughter of Chester Morris and Madel Stottlemire. Josephine was a member of The Fellowship Baptist Church and the Homemakers Club. She enjoyed reading and crocheting. In addition to her parents and stepmother Letha Morris, she is preceded in death by her husband James David Herndon. Josephine is survived by her daughter Janet Heil of Maryland, half-brother Carl Morris, stepsister Betty Gorby of Monongah, WV, and grandchildren Michael Heil, and James Heil of Maryland. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Family and Friends can gather for a graveside service at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Fairmont, West Virginia on October 4th, 2023, at 2:00pm.  Pastor Nathan Barker will be officiating. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.carpenterandford.com

