Literacy Volunteers of Marion County prepares for more students

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, schools across Marion County received relief funding. The funding would provide students with additional reading and writing support. Unfortunately, those funds have become limited. Now, these same schools are struggling to finance the support they once had. That’s where Literacy Volunteers of Marion County comes in.

“We’re still seeing the fallout from 2020 in our kids, Susan May, executive director at Literacy Volunteers says. “So many of them got left behind in learning online and so our need in the community is stronger than ever. We need to get these kids caught up and back where they should be on a reading level so that they can progress.”

Literacy Volunteers currently has about 15 volunteer tudors on staff to help the close to 25 students that come in weekly. However, May expects more students will be joining the program any day now.

“There is testing done to see where that child is in their reading and math at the beginning of the year, and sometimes it’s a shock to parents to find out that their child maybe lost ground over the summer, May said. “So we always get a push after those tests happen. We always get a push in requests needed for tutors.”

On top of the need for student support, May says the entire community could benefit from the tutoring sessions. May says Marion County’s 19 percent illiteracy rate is not just based on student statistics.

“We offer free tutoring for anyone in Marion County, regardless of age, regardless of religous beliefs, race, sex, any of that. No questions asked, it’s free of charge.”

In an effort to combat the lack of reading support in Marion County Literacy Volunteers will be holding a tutor training class on October 14th to add more tudors to their roster.

